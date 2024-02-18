President Barzani, EU High Representative discuss threats of the Middle East

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The President of Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday discussed the threats and dangers of the Middle East with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy,Josep Borrell, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

This meeting occurred on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference of 2024.

In the meeting, opinions were exchanged over both the threats and the dangers that the Middle East is facing. Security and stability of the region as well as the impact of these threats and dangers on the countries of the region, and in particular Iraq, were also discussed. Both sides emphasized the necessity of controlling the already complex circumstances of the region and preventing further escalation.

President Barzani and Borrell agreed that the peace and stability of Iraq and Kurdistan Region is an important factor in safeguarding the peace and stability of the wider region of the Middle East. It was also concurred that Iraq must not be drawn into the region’s turmoil and predicaments. They also stressed on the fact that the attacks and assaults on the Allied Forces in Iraq and the KRG are indeed threats to the peace and stability of Iraq.

“The European Union adheres to its role in the provision of aid and support for Iraq and KRG’s peace and stability as well as helping the country’s growth in all sectors, and in particular strengthening security and defense,” Borrell added.

President Barzani commended the continuous role of the EU in supporting Iraq and the KRG to achieve and maintain peace and stability. He also stressed the importance of continuing such support.

President Nechirvan Barzani departed for Germany on Feb. 14 to participate in the Munich Security Conference and had met with several senior officials since then.

