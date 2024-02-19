Economy

Kurdistan Region honey exhibits in Qatar

The exporting of Kurdistan Region honey to Qatar commenced in November 2023 under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources.
Kurdistan Region honey exhibits in Doha, Qatar. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The fifth honey exhibition in Doha, Qatar, will feature Kurdish honey. From Feb. 10, to Feb. 19, the exhibition will be open to the public.

Dilsher Bardarashi, a senior analyst in the agricultural division of the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister's office, commented, "Subsequent to the export of Kurdistan [Region] honey in November 2023, the Qatari government conducted numerous quality assessments on Kurdistan honey, all of which it duly satisfied. With the participation of 23 countries and 100 distinct companies in the exhibition, Kurdistan honey will be prominently featured across these nations."

In 2023, during the 16th International Congress of Asian Beekeepers in Saudi Arabia, a competition took place among Asian and Arab countries to ascertain the finest honey of the year. The prestigious award was granted to Kurdistan honey.

Approximately 8,000 beekeepers reside in the Kurdistan Region, and their produce last year totaled over 500 tons. 

