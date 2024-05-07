KRG President Barzani optimistic about Iran visit, foresees enhanced relations

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani addressed a news conference in Tehran, expressing his satisfaction with the significance and outcomes of his visit to Iran.

He emphasized the potential for revitalized relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

KRG President Barzani affirmed the importance of his visit, stating, "We believe that this visit will herald a fresh start to all aspects of relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Islamic Republic of Iran."

During his visit, KRG President Barzani recounted warm receptions from senior Iranian officials, including the Supreme Leader, the President, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, and the Secretary-General of the National Security Council.

He described the meetings as productive and conducive to mutual understanding.

Highlighting the historical and strategic importance of relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, KRG President Barzani expressed gratitude for Iran's support during challenging times.

He underscored the need to address existing challenges and expressed optimism about Iran's commitment to resolving mutual concerns.

KRG President Barzani emphasized the Kurdistan Region's enduring commitment to regional stability, reaffirming its unwavering dedication to fostering peace and cooperation.

He reiterated the Kurdistan Region's stance as a steadfast advocate for stability in the broader Middle East.

The KRG President's remarks underscored a shared commitment between Iran and the Kurdistan Region to address challenges and enhance cooperation, reflecting a positive outlook for future relations between the two entities.