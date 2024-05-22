Iraqi PM in Tehran to offer condolences on the death of Iranian president

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani arrived in Tehran on Wednesday morning with an official delegation to meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The visit was to offer condolences on the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other companions.

Iraq's Prime Minister al-Sudani expressed his condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, the Iranian government, and the Iranian people for this tragic incident.

He affirmed Iraq's solidarity with Iran during these difficult times, highlighting the deep bilateral relations between the two countries.

Al-Sudani praised the late President Raisi, noting his significant contributions to peace and cooperation in the region, and emphasized that his loss was felt beyond Iran.

Al-Sudani acknowledged Raisi's dedication and the tangible services he provided to the Iranian people, his efforts for regional and international peace and stability, and his work in strengthening partnerships with Iraq and other regional countries.

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, in turn, stressed the strong relations between Iran and Iraq, affirming that Iran remains committed to cooperation and mutual interests.

He noted that with Raisi's passing, Iran has lost a prominent and dedicated official. Khamenei expressed his appreciation to al-Sudani and the Iraqi people for their condolences and emotional support during this time.