Education

KRG Ministry of Education delegation takes part in World Education Forum

“This year's forum hosts 140 ministers of education and higher education, along with global educators, international educational organizations, and companies,” the statement read.
author_image Kurdistan 24 Digital Media
KRG Ministry of Education delegation at the World Education Forum, May 22, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
KRG Ministry of Education delegation at the World Education Forum, May 22, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan KRG Ministry of Education World Education Forum Education

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Education on Wednesday participated in the World Education Forum, according to a statement from the Ministry of Education.

“This year's forum hosts 140 ministers of education and higher education, along with global educators, international educational organizations, and companies,” the statement read.

The World Education Forum is a major global event that brings together stakeholders from all sectors to explore the future of education. It provides an opportunity to share best practices, identify gaps in the education sector, and create innovative solutions. The event also focuses on the importance of quality education for all.

KRG Ministry of Education is a government body responsible for providing education services in the Kurdistan Region. It is responsible for providing textbooks, teaching materials, and school infrastructure. The Ministry also provides teacher training and professional development programs.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive