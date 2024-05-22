KRG Ministry of Education delegation takes part in World Education Forum

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Education on Wednesday participated in the World Education Forum, according to a statement from the Ministry of Education.

“This year's forum hosts 140 ministers of education and higher education, along with global educators, international educational organizations, and companies,” the statement read.

The World Education Forum is a major global event that brings together stakeholders from all sectors to explore the future of education. It provides an opportunity to share best practices, identify gaps in the education sector, and create innovative solutions. The event also focuses on the importance of quality education for all.

KRG Ministry of Education is a government body responsible for providing education services in the Kurdistan Region. It is responsible for providing textbooks, teaching materials, and school infrastructure. The Ministry also provides teacher training and professional development programs.