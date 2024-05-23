IHEC to request new date for Kurdistan Parliament elections: IHEC spox

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Jumana al-Ghalai, spokesperson for the Iraqi High Elections Commission (IHEC), announced on Thursday, May 23, that the Commission will formally request the Kurdistan Region Presidency to set a new date for the Kurdistan Parliament elections.

Al-Ghalai explained to Kurdistan 24, “Following the Iraqi Council of Representatives' vote on the second amendment to the High Elections Commission Law No. 31-2019, which extended the Commission’s mandate for six months until early January 2025, the Board of Commissioners is now mandated to hold the Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections within this timeframe. The Board of Commissioners is prepared to conduct the elections in accordance with international standards.”

She added, “The Commission will engage with the Kurdistan Region to issue a decree setting a new date for the elections.”

Al-Ghalai noted that the Board of Commissioners and the Election Commission had made substantial progress in preparing for the Kurdistan Parliament elections, originally scheduled for June 10.

However, recent events impacted the feasibility of holding the elections on time, necessitating the establishment of a new date through a formal decree.