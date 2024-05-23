KRG Prime Minister, Kuwaiti Ambassador emphasize strengthening bilateral relations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani recently welcomed Kuwait's Ambassador to Iraq, Tariq Abdullah al-Faraj, in a significant diplomatic encounter.

Joined by Othman Dawoud, Kuwait's Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, the meeting emphasized the mutual interest in bolstering ties between the Kurdistan Region and Kuwait.

During the discussions, Prime Minister Barzani underscored the historical affinity shared by both entities in their struggle against oppression and dictatorship, emphasizing the importance of nurturing and reinforcing these longstanding friendly relations.

Ambassador al-Faraj conveyed Kuwait's profound respect for the Kurdistan Region's role and stature, affirming his government's keenness to further enhance bilateral cooperation and engagement.

Moreover, the meeting provided an opportune platform to explore avenues for advancing Kuwaiti investment across diverse sectors within the Kurdistan Region.

As both sides exchange perspectives and ideas, the potential for fostering economic collaboration and partnership appears promising.

By leveraging mutual interests and shared values, the Kurdistan Region and Kuwait aim to deepen their diplomatic bonds and explore new avenues of cooperation, thereby contributing to regional stability and prosperity.