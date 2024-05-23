First digital photography, videography exhibit opens in Erbil

Erbil (Kurdistan24) - The inaugural digital photography and videography exhibition, titled "We are looking for the world together," has opened in Erbil.

The exhibition showcases a collection of unique paintings, photographs, and videos by artist Diyari Brindar.

These works capture the nature, social traditions, and stunning landscapes of the Kurdistan Region, highlighting its charming rivers, lakes, and historical monuments.

Artist Diyari Brindar shared his vision with Kurdistan24: "The purpose of opening my exhibition is to explore the beautiful nature of the Kurdistan Region, ancient monuments, and the history of the regions. As a photographer, I have recorded some unique scenes which are now displayed as moving paintings in this art exhibition."

The exhibition was inaugurated in the Media Hall under the supervision of the Deputy Minister of Culture and Youth and is scheduled to continue for two days.