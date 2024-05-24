KRG, Iraqi Railways sign MOU for Development Road Project with Italian firm

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region's (KRG) Ministry of Transportation and Communication, the Director General of Iraqi Railways, and the Development Railway Implementation Company, an Italian firm, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the Development Road Project.

The signing of this MOU follows the recommendation of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

On May 12, 2024, during a symposium on drought and the impacts of climate change on Iraq's political, economic, and demographic situation, Prime Minister Barzani proposed that the development route should pass through the eastern Tigris.

This route is considered less costly and more economically beneficial compared to the route proposed by Baghdad, which passes through the western Tigris, an area with lower population density.

The Development Road is an international railway and highway that will start at the port of al-Faw in southern Iraq.

After crossing the Iraqi regions east of the Tigris River in the Nineveh Plain, it will pass through the Kurdistan Region, specifically through Semel and Derabun, to reach the Turkish border.

This route will shorten the distance by more than 32 kilometers, making it both less expensive and safer.

Plans also include connecting Kirkuk province to the network, which is expected to handle an annual trade turnover of 22 million tons.

The entire road will span 1,200 kilometers from the port of Faw to Nineveh province and 117 kilometers from the Kurdistan Region to the Turkish border.

Last year, Prime Minister Barzani mentioned during a panel that the KRG had submitted a proposal to Baghdad advocating for a development path that is less costly and has greater economic benefits.

This new agreement marks a significant step forward in realizing that vision.