UN Court to rule on South Africa's request to halt Israeli operations in Gaza

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Judges at the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ) are set to rule on Friday on South Africa’s request to order Israel to halt its attack on Rafah and withdraw from Gaza. This is part of a broader case accusing Israel of genocide.

South African lawyers petitioned the court last week to impose emergency measures, arguing that Israeli attacks on the southern Gaza city must stop to ensure the survival of the Palestinian people.

The rulings of the ICJ are binding but have often been ignored in the past due to the court's lack of executive powers.

Israel has consistently denied accusations of genocide, labeling them as baseless. Israeli representatives stated that their operations in Gaza are acts of self-defense aimed at the Hamas movement, which orchestrated an attack on Israel on October 7.

An Israeli government spokesperson asserted on Thursday, “There is no force on earth that will prevent Israel from protecting its citizens and pursuing Hamas in Gaza.”

An Israeli military spokesperson added that the army is operating with caution and precision in Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge from bombing and military operations in other parts of Gaza.

A ruling against Israel by the highest legal body of the United Nations could intensify diplomatic pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

On Wednesday, several European countries announced their intent to recognize a Palestinian state. Additionally, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on Monday that he had requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and leaders of the Hamas movement.

The ICC prosecutes individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, while the ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations for resolving disputes between states.

Previously, the ICJ rejected Israel's request to dismiss the case entirely. The court ordered a halt to acts of genocide against Palestinians and the allowance of humanitarian aid, while stopping short of demanding a complete cessation of Israeli military operations.

Israel initiated its attack on Gaza following a deadly incursion by Hamas militants into southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 people and the taking of more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli statistics. The Gaza Ministry of Health reports that over 35,000 Palestinians have been killed since the onset of the conflict.