Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to visit UAE for official talks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates today, Friday, May 24, 2024.

During his visit, he will meet with H. H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The leaders will discuss the foundations and opportunities for developing and further strengthening the UAE's relations with Iraq, and specifically with the Kurdistan Region, across various fields.

They will also exchange views on the latest regional developments and a number of issues of common interest.