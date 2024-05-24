Politics

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to visit UAE for official talks

During his visit, he will meet with H. H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.
author_image Kurdistan 24 Digital Media
The Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Regions President Nechirvan Barzani H H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Abu Dhabi UAE UAE-KRG Relations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates today, Friday, May 24, 2024.

During his visit, he will meet with H. H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The leaders will discuss the foundations and opportunities for developing and further strengthening the UAE's relations with Iraq, and specifically with the Kurdistan Region, across various fields.

They will also exchange views on the latest regional developments and a number of issues of common interest.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive