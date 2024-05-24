Soran tourism sees record visits, expectations for summer surge

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Dr. Faisal Sadiq, Director General of Tourism in Soran Independent Administration, announced that approximately one and a half million tourists have visited the autonomous administration of Soran and its tourist areas in the first six months of this year.

"We expect the number of tourists to increase in the summer season, because Eid al-Adha is coming and the exams are coming to an end, and the weather is favorable, especially in Soran region," he stated.

Highlighting the diverse tourist attractions in the region, Sadiq emphasized, "There are many tourist areas in the region, because we have the ability to attract tourists in Khalifan, Rawanduz, Choman, and Mergasur districts."

He further added, "We intend to pay more attention to the Sidakan region, so that we can create tourist areas and tourism projects in the region."