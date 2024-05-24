Politics

New director of Sulaimani police appointed

Brigadier Dr. Aram Muhammad Salih takes over from Brigadier Aso Sheikh Taha, who has held the position for a long time.
KRG Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed (L) abd Brigadier Dr. Aram Mohammed (R). (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
KRG Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed (L) abd Brigadier Dr. Aram Mohammed (R). (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Brigadier Dr. Aram Muhammad Salih has been appointed as the new director of Sulaimani Police, as announced by the Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Reber Ahmed.

In a message on the X platform, Minister Reber Ahmed stated, "Congratulations to Brig. Dr. Aram Muhammad Salih on his appointment as Director of Sulaimaniyah Police, wishing him the very best of luck and success in this important position. May his new role enhance the safety and well-being of the community."

Brigadier Dr. Aram Muhammad Salih takes over from Brigadier Aso Sheikh Taha, who has held the position for a long time.

