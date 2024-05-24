Kurdistan Region, UAE presidents address bilateral ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in which they touched upon bilateral relations, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

They also discussed the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and the Erbil-Baghdad disputes, as well as exchanged views on the latest developments in the region.

As part of the talks, the two sides emphasized the development of economy, trade, and energy relations, as well as the opportunities and areas for UAE investment in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Concerning Middle East tensions, both sides agreed that working together and collaborating comprehensively is critical to preventing further conflict escalation.

Aside from addressing several issues of mutual interest, the two leaders also discussed the relations between Erbil and Baghdad and neighboring countries and the region.

In recent years, the Kurdistan Region has significantly developed its relations with the UAE.

The UAE was one of the first Gulf countries to accept pomegranate exports from the Kurdistan Region. This was part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the agricultural sector and market Kurdish produce globally.

The UAE is also one of many Gulf countries that import Kurdish potatoes, essential for its fast-food industry, with global brands in the country such as McDonald's, KFC, and Hardee's requesting several tons of the spuds weekly. The Kurdish leadership has also expressed a desire to expand these exports to include figs, grapes, honey, apples, chickens, and eggs, among other types of produce.