Qatar to open its consulate in Erbil next week

Halgurd Salayi, an advisor to the KRG's Department of Foreign Relations told Kurdistan24 that a Qatari delegation led by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmad Hassen Al-Hammadi will arrive at Erbil International Airport on Friday.
author_image Kurdistan 24 Digital Media
Kurdistan flag (left) next to Qatari flag. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan Qatar Kurdistan Region Ahmad Hassen al-Hammadi

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – It is expected that the Qatari consulate in Erbil will open early next week after a delegation from Qatar visit Erbil.

Halgurd Salayi, an advisor to the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations told Kurdistan24 that a Qatari delegation led by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmad Hassen al-Hammadi will arrive at Erbil International Airport on Friday and will be welcomed by Head of the KRG’s Department of Foreign Relations, Minister Safeen Dizayee.

Salayi said the visit is aimed at promoting relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Emirate of Qatar and holding several meetings with senior officials of the Kurdistan Region, as well as the official opening of the Consulate General of Qatar.

He also revealed that the Qatari consulate will be opened in Erbil on May 26, 2024.

On Oct. 31, 2023, Qatar appointed its first consul general in Erbil.

The Kurdistan Region has long seen the Gulf markets as a potential place for exporting its agricultural produce, including pomegranates and potatoes, which have already appeared in several Gulf markets’ grocery stores, including the UAE.

