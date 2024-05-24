Street in Paris to be named Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The municipality of Paris plans to name a street after the Peshmerga shortly, according to a statement from the Erbil Governorate.

The statement was released after the meeting of Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on the sidelines of the 44th International Congress of Francophone Countries in Lausanne, Switzerland.

During the meeting, Khoshnaw extended Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's warm regards to Mayor of Paris, who reciprocated by conveying her greetings to the Prime Minister through the Governor of Erbil.

The meeting also focused on the restoration of Erbil citadel, which the French government is going to participate in this issue and the necessary work will be done on this issue soon.

During the meeting, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) was officially invited to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It was further decided in collaboration with the French Consulate in Erbil to organize an event in solidarity with Paris, Erbil's sister city. This event will not only symbolize unity between both cities but also feature the display of the Olympic logo.