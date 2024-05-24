Politics

Street in Paris to be named Peshmerga

The statement was released after the meeting of Erbil Governor Omid Khoshnaw with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on the sidelines of the 44th International Congress of Francophone Countries in Lausanne, Switzerland.
author_image Kurdistan 24 Digital Media
Peshmerga forces. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Peshmerga forces. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan Peshmerg Paris

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The municipality of Paris plans to name a street after the Peshmerga shortly, according to a statement from the Erbil Governorate.

The statement was released after the meeting of Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on the sidelines of the 44th International Congress of Francophone Countries in Lausanne, Switzerland.

During the meeting, Khoshnaw extended Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's warm regards to Mayor of Paris, who reciprocated by conveying her greetings to the Prime Minister through the Governor of Erbil.

The meeting also focused on the restoration of Erbil citadel, which the French government is going to participate in this issue and the necessary work will be done on this issue soon.

During the meeting, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) was officially invited to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It was further decided in collaboration with the French Consulate in Erbil to organize an event in solidarity with Paris, Erbil's sister city. This event will not only symbolize unity between both cities but also feature the display of the Olympic logo.

Erbil Governor Omid Khoshnaw (left) poses for a picture with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, May 24, 2024. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw (left) poses for a picture with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, May 24, 2024. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw (second left) during his meeting with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, May 24, 2024. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw (second from left) during his meeting with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, May 24, 2024. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive