Upcoming Duhok film festival will include panels to explore Kurdish cinema

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Among the many programs in the upcoming seventh annual Duhok International Film Festival (DIFF) are various panels which will explore the progress of cinema in the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

The panels will begin on Sept. 10 and continue until Sept. 15 at the conference hall at the University of Duhok. The names of the panelists will be released in the coming days.

The discussions will explore various themes related to film in the region and the challenges the industry needs to overcome to continue its growth.

The first panel will dive into the origin of cinema in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil, specifically, how it was born, and how it developed.

Other topics include the overall progress of the Kurdish film industry in general, music’s role in movies, and how the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq can cooperate to grow the region’s film sector.

Read More: Kurdistan Region’s Duhok to hold 7th International Film Festival

The film festival is set to take place from Sept. 9 to 16 in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province with several Kurdish and foreign filmmakers participating in the event.

The IFF wants to establish a podium for cinematic work in all four parts of the Greater Kurdistan, and link Kurdish cinematic work to the international community.

The event will be held under the title “Tolerance,” and will feature Kurdish, Arabic, and foreign films that focus on coexistence and acceptance, particularly in the Middle East.

Kurdistan 24 is this year’s media sponsor.