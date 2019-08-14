Iraq’s Baiji oil refinery operating normally, unaffected by nearby fire: Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — The oil refinery of al-Sumoud in Iraq’s Baiji is “operating normally and at its planned capacity” and remains unaffected by a nearby fire, the Ministry of Oil stated on Tuesday.

“The fire occurred outside the refinery,” the ministry clarified, adding the flames were sparked by fallen transmission lines on nearby abandoned agricultural lands, which strong winds spread in the area.

The refinery is located in the Salahuddin province, some 230 kilometers north of Baghdad.

Islamic State militants occupied the region in 2014 following their emergence in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul.

The refinery was considerably damaged by the jihadist group before the Iraqi forces liberated the area and retook the structure.

Iraq’s Oil Ministry has already planned to boost the capacity of the refinery to fulfill the needs of locals.

Editing by Nadia Riva