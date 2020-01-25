Iraqi defense minister meets with top Kurdistan Region officials to discuss security cooperation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari met on Saturday with senior Kurdistan Region officials to highlight security coordination and cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the Iraqi minister in Erbil, where the two sides “discussed the latest security situation in the country,” a statement on the KRG prime minister’s website read.

Both sides also emphasized the need for coordination between Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) and the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga, especially in the disputed areas between the KRG and Iraq’s central government, the statement added.