Dutch government reluctant to intervene over Kurd on trial in Turkey

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok told Dutch parliamentarians during a debate on Wednesday that the government would not demand the release of a Dutch-Kurdish politician who is on trial in Turkey because the Netherlands wants to preserve its relations with Turkey.

Murat Memis, 31, the faction leader of the Socialist Party (SP) in the Eindhoven city council, was arrested on April 30 in Turkey.

Memis was released four days later but is unable to leave the country pending a trial set to take place on July 1.

Blok refused demands from a majority of the Dutch parties to call Memis a political prisoner and to request his release.

According to the foreign minister, he does not want to interfere in the Turkish judicial process, a demand a majority of the Dutch Parliament made.

Blok said he fears it would negatively affect Memis and 19 other Dutch citizens that are not permitted to leave Turkey due to ongoing trials.