Senior Peshmerga and Coalition leader warn of ISIS resurgence

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdish official has warned that increased Islamic State activity may lead to the revival of the terrorist group, especially in disputed territories, where a security vacuum is being left unchecked.

General Sirwan Barzani, a Peshmerga Commander at the Gwer-Makhmour front line, told Kurdistan 24 that areas “under the control of Iraqi forces don’t have enough of a presence to prevent ISIS from accessing the Qarachukh mountain.” Peshmerga forces control parts of the disputed Makhmour region, up to the edge of Qarachukh Mountain.

General Barzani voiced his concerns the terrorist organization was exploiting the security void between Peshmerga and Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) controlled areas, urging the International coalition against the Islamic State to pressure Iraq to send more troops.

The Kurdish official also said that “according to our intel, since early September, the security void has allowed foreign ISIS fighters to join the local sleeper cells.” He explained that, due to the multi-party military presence in Syria, remaining Islamic State fighters are crossing the border and joining local groups in Iraq.