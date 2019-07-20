Syrian Kurdistan’s Qamishlo holds third annual book fair

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The local administration in the Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) city of Qamishlo on Saturday launched its annual book fair for the third year in a row.

Dozens of locals from the city and surrounding areas visited the fair to view and purchase the thousands of books on display.

According to one of the organizers, publishers and libraries from across the Greater Kurdistan, including the Kurdistan Region and Kurdish provinces in Turkey, displayed their books at the fair.

“This the third time we are holding this book fair in Qamishlo, which has become an annual event,” Layla Jamal, one of the organizers of the fair, told Kurdistan 24.

Jamal said this year’s fair has a different vibe to it than previous years because the number of books and those who are interested in reading has increased. “There is significant rise in the number of visitors this year,” she noted.

“One of our primary goals is to grow each year. We want to be bigger than the previous year and continue to share these books with the local community and those abroad,” Jamal explained.

“Our aim is to encourage the population in Rojava to return to reading. We are delighted at the number of people who have visited the fair on the first day and purchased books.”

The event began on Saturday and will continue for the next five days.

Visitors can also attend various seminars during the six-day event on the different books and their histories.

(Additional reporting by Farhad Hame)