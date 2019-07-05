Dutch government halts repatriation of Yezidis to Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A senior Dutch official on Wednesday informed lawmakers in the Hague that her government has stopped repatriating Yezidi (Ezidi) asylum seekers to the Kurdistan Region because of difficult conditions at displacement camps there.

Dutch State Secretary for Security and Justice Ankie Broekers-Knol said on Wednesday in a response to questions from Dutch MPs that, according to “recent information,” Ezidis are living in camps in the Kurdistan Region without sufficient access to needed services such as food and shelter.

She said the Netherlands no longer regards the Kurdistan Region as the place of residence for Ezidis that fled from other parts of Iraq. As a result, they will now be considered a vulnerable minority.

According to the Dutch State Secretary, the designation doesn’t guarantee Ezidi applicants that they will be guaranteed asylum status, but that it would make it easier.