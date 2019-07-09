British Museum to return looted artifacts to Iraq, Afghanistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — British Museum on Monday announced it will return looted artifacts to their countries of origin — Iraq and Afghanistan — after they were illegally exported to the UK.

Among the artifacts set to be returned to Iraq are dozens of tablets bearing cuneiform, which is one of the earliest systems of writing, according to news outlet The Independent.

The 154 Mesopotamian texts written on clay in cuneiform scripts were confiscated in the UK in Feb. 2011. Almost all of the items date back to 1800 – 2100 BC and belong to the Ur II and Old Babylonian dynasties.