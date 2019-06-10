Turkey prepared to aid reconstruction of Nineveh, says Turkish FM in meeting with Kurdish leader

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday met with senior Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani to discuss a range of regional issues including a possible role for Turkish businesses to contribute to reconstruction efforts in the infrastructurally run-down province of Nineveh.

The Turkish official arrived in Erbil earlier in the day and met with senior Kurdish officials and leaders. Cavusoglu was in the Kurdistan Region capital to partake in the presidential inauguration ceremony of Nechirvan Barzani.

The Turkish FM had earlier met with Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) Masrour Barzani, where both sides discussed “improving relations between Erbil and Ankara as well as the latest developments taking place in the region.”

Following the swearing-in event, Cavusoglu sat down with the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and former regional president Masoud Barzani.