Cross-party UK delegation visits northern Syria to discuss foreign fighter issue, international court

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A British delegation of parliamentarians and researchers met with officials of the External Relations Department of the Kurdish-backed administration of northeast Syria on Monday evening in Qamishli to discuss various issues, including the thousands of foreign Islamic State fighters and families in Syrian Kurdish custody.

Labour Party MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who headed the British delegation, said he was “honored” to be back in northeast Syria after a previous visit with another delegation 18 months ago.



The delegation included Conservative MPs Crispin Blunt and Adam Holloway, Labour MP Lord Maurice Glasman, and Simon Dubbins, International Director of Unite the Union, one of the biggest British trade unions.



“We were united in our discussions that we wanted to express our gratitude for the work that has been done to defeat fascism here, the work not just to protect this region, but the work to help protect the world against an extremely dangerous set of ideologies,” Russell-Moyle said during a press conference.

“We were united in saying that we owe a debt of gratitude, but that also means that we must do our bit, and when it comes to foreign fighters, deradicalization, economic development, we were determined to go back to the UK with practical solutions to move these issues forward. We cannot let the continued situation last.”

One of the main topics was the suggestion to create an international tribunal in the northeast of Syria to prosecute foreign Islamic State fighters.