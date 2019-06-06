AKP candidate for Istanbul says 'Kurdistan' while his government bans it

DIYARBAKIR (Kurdistan 24) – In what appeared to be an attempt to court Kurdish votes in Istanbul, Binali Yildirim, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s candidate for the mayor of the country’s largest city, used the word “Kurdistan” on Thursday, a word the very administration he belongs to has banned at the Parliament.

Yildirim, a close Erdogan confidante, was visiting the major Kurdish city of Diyarbakir for the campaign of a re-do local elections, 900 miles (1,450 kilometers) away in Istanbul where over a million Kurdish votes are now of crucial value to both the Turkish opposition and Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Yildirim said 250,000 Istanbul residents hailed from Diyarbakir, in a reminder for them to vote in the June 23 elections. His call was an affirmation of the much-alienated Kurds’ kingmaker position in Turkish politics.

“There were representatives from Kurdistan, Lazistan, and Anatolia when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk convened the national congress in Ankara during the struggle for independence,” Yildirim told a small group of supporters in front of the AKP in Diyarbakir, after saluting them in broken Kurdish.

Yildirim, the former parliament speaker, and a low-key prime minister, was referring to a historical fact that was the case until Turkey’s founder Ataturk began the nation-building of a state centered around the Turkish ethnic identity after the independence in 1923 following the multi-national Ottoman Empire’s collapse.

Lazistan was the unofficial name of an eastern part of the Black Sea region where the minority Caucasian Laz people live.

Yildirim’s use of the word “Kurdistan” comes during a fierce phase of the Turkish-Kurdish conflict both at home and abroad in Iraq and Syria and, more significantly, at a time when the Ankara government has all but banned and criminalized the utterance of the word.