Iran says IRGC killed 'large number' of fighters based in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A "large number” of Kurdish fighters were “killed or wounded” in Iran’s latest cross-border operations inside the Kurdistan Region, the country’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Friday amid a recent spike in its confrontations with opposition groups.

The IRGC’s ground forces utilized rockets, unmanned drones, and artillery in an operation that began on Wednesday, according to the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency. The actions come in retaliation to recent “movements” of “global arrogance-sponsored” Kurdish opposition groups that Tehran considers terrorist organizations.

Some military observers have claimed that the most recent Iranian bombardment was fired from within the Kurdistan Region, but this could not be independently confirmed.

Activists supporting Iranian Kurdish (Rojhilati) independence and pluralistic ideals created several movements in Iran throughout the second half of the twentieth century but many were forced to flee as it came to a close. Some groups set up headquarters in the Kurdistan Region, itself fighting for autonomy and freedom at the time.

In September, the IRGC launched what it claimed was a cross-border operation in which it used land-to-land missiles across a 220-kilometer distance to target the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP-Iran) and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) outside the town of Koya, in Erbil Province. The attack killed 15 and injured 42 more.

Since then, the frequency of such incidents had declined until this week, with multiple deadly clashes taking place between the IRGC and various Kurdish opposition groups in the Iranian provinces of Kermanshah (Kermashan) and West Azerbaijan.

Amid continuing escalation, multiple Iranian military officials have publicly threatened to target the groups’ bases across the border into the Kurdistan Region. On Friday, Defense Minister Amir Hatami said, “Any enemy… intending to violate the territorial integrity” of Iran “will be met with a decisive” response.

Hatami’s statement came shortly before the military-focused state news agency Sepah released footage showing Iranian rockets demolishing multiple buildings that the report claimed were opposition group bases in the Kurdistan Region.

One report by the semi-official Fars news outlet said the IRGC used “laser-guided artillery” systems to target a number of bases near the Kurdistan Region border. Another report published by Tasnim wrote that in aerial cross-border attacks, also in the Kurdistan Region, the military used Mohajer 6 drones equipped with Qaim missiles.

Photos published by the agency appeared to be similar to a segment in the video footage published on Fars. The authenticity of either video could not be immediately confirmed.