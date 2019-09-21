Kurdistan Region to modernize schools, improve education: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani began the new school year on Saturday morning by ringing the first class bell at a primary school in Duhok province.

Sept. 21 marks the first day of school across the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani congratulated students present and said in a speech that “education holds a significant and crucial role in the development of our country and students must realize that they are the future of the nation.”