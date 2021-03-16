PM Barzani sends an official invitation to the Sheikh of Al-Azhar to visit the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, sent an official invitation to the Sheikh of al-Azhar University in Cairo, Dr. Ahmed al-Tayeb, to visit the region.

The Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs in the Kurdistan Region, Pshtewan Sadiq, delivered the premier’s invitation to the religious leader as part of his visit to Egypt.

During the meeting, Sadiq conveyed the Kurdistan Region’s leadership’s appreciation and gratitude for the moderate role that al-Azhar plays in transmitting the true message of Islam.

A statement from the Ministry of Endowments said the meeting also included the file of students from the Kurdistan Region who are studying in universities and educational centers affiliated with al-Azhar.

The Sheikh touched on the role of Kurdish scholars and intellectuals in serving Islam and Muslims, as well as describing the Kurdistan Region as a center for coexistence and stability.

Sadiq also met Shawqi Allam, the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Head of the General Secretariat for the Role and Authorities of Ifta in the World, to discuss strengthening religious cooperation between the Dar Al-Ifta organization and the region.

Allam confirmed during the meeting that the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan had a great role in confronting terrorist organizations, especially Islamic State, and confronting extremist ideology, which has become a threat to everyone, the statement said.

Minister Sadiq invited the Mufti to visit the Region and presented him the ministry’s shield in appreciation for his efforts in confronting extremist thoughts.

Al-Azhar University, one of the oldest education centers in the world, is recognized as a fundamental and respected university in Egypt and a source of religious guidance for the Muslim community.

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly