US congratulates Iraq, Kurdistan Region for reaching deal to pass 2021 budget

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US Embassy in Baghdad expressed its support on Thursday for the Iraqi Parliament's approval of the 2021 budget, highlighting the significance of often contentious negotiations between the federal government and the autonomous Kurdistan Region that made it possible.

“We congratulate the government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for reaching agreement on Iraq’s 2021 Federal Budget Law,” the embassy said in an online statement.

Iraqi lawmakers finally voted to approve most articles of the budget law after months of horse-trading between various political parties.

Notable among the provisions passed is one finalizing the amount of the nation's financial share allotted to the Kurdistan Region, one of the fundamental disagreements between Baghdad and Erbil along with others relating to disputed territories and oil.

The embassy also congratulated the KRG negotiating team led by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, saying “the passage of this bill will hopefully lead to a better relationship between Erbil and Baghdad, and a more stable economy for the country.”

At the same time, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued a statement on Wednesday evening after the Iraqi Parliament approved a draft federal budget bill for the fiscal year 2021.

“This law was a compromise and was necessary for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” Barzani said, explaining, “We did not achieve everything we sought, but this law is in line with the main principles of the constitution that we did not give up upon, as the rights and duties of both sides have been recognized. We encourage the progress that has been made, and we are pleased with what has been achieved."

