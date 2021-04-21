Greek Consul: Kurdistan Region is a stabilizing factor in the region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Greece’s new Consul General in the Kurdistan Region met with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss strengthening ties and other relations, the prime minister’s office said.

Barzani received the new Greek Consul General, Stavros Kyrimis, in the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Barzani congratulated the new envoy and expressed his hope for his success in his duties, and in a way that contributes to strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and Greece.

Kyrimis indicated that the Kurdistan Region is characterized by its important location and is a stabilizing factor in the Middle East, and expressed his country’s readiness to strengthen relations, the statement said.

Barzani on January 28 met with top Greek diplomats in Iraq, discussing a wide range of topics, among them the latest developments across the wider region.