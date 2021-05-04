Third Iraqi military base housing US troops targeted by rocket attack in 3 days

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least two rockets have targeted the Ain al-Assad airbase, a facility that hosts US contractors and international forces in western Iraq.

The Iraqi military's press office, known as the Security Media Cell, said in a statement that the two Katyusha rockets landed in an empty square and resulted in no casualties or significant material damage.

It added that they were launched from a platform in the al-Bayader area, south of the base, which is an agricultural area located on the main road between Heet district and Al-Baghdadi sub-district.

The statement did not give further details.

On Monday, the Security Media Cell revealed that the Balad airbase in Salahaddin province had been targeted with four Katyusha rockets launched from the Nai area of Khalis district in the neighboring province of Diyala.

Furthermore, on Sunday, an Iraqi military base housing US troops near Baghdad International Airport, west of the Iraqi capital, was targeted by two Katyusha rockets, without injuries.

The United States, as well as multiple national and international observers, accuses Iranian-backed militias of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) of being behind such attacks.

There have so far been no claims of responsibility for the most recent of them.

