Rocket lands near Iraqi military base housing US troops

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least one rocket landed near an Iraqi military base housing US troops close to the Baghdad International Airport on Sunday evening.

The alarm system at the base went off immediately, a security source told Kurdistan 24.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell confirmed in a statement that the C-RAM anti-aircraft system shot down one rocket while a second rocket fell in the vicinity of the base.

So far there were no reports of casualties.

US embassy in Baghdad and military bases, including the international coalition forces, witness frequent rockets attacks by Iraqi militants loyal to Iran.

The frequency of these attacks has increased since the killing of the Qasim Soleimani, long-time head of the Quds Force, the paramilitary arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of the Iranian-backed Shiite militia, Kata’ib Hizbollah.