Kurdish-led forces arrest 4 ISIS suspects in Syria’s Deir al-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Saturday that special counter-terrorism units had captured four ISIS suspects in Syria's Deir al-Zor province.

#ISF special units (#Asayish) detained 4 individuals of #Daesh cells, the cell was active in carrying out assassinations against civilians and the security forces, in #Al_Shahel area East of #Deir_Ezzor. The #Int_Coalition provided air support. pic.twitter.com/fREgwdAk6o — Coordination & Military Ops Center - SDF (@cmoc_sdf) May 8, 2021

The SDF’s Coordination and Military Operations Center claimed on Twitter that the four suspects, accused of being responsible for assassinations of civilians and security forces, were arrested by special units of the Asayish in al-Shahel area, east of Deir al-Zor.

The operation was backed by air support by the US-led Coalition.



Col. Wayne Marotto, the Spokesman for the Coalition, also known as the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), said in a tweet on Sunday that the “Coalition is committed to enabling our SDF partners in the enduring #defeatdaesh (defeat ISIS) mission, providing safety & security in the region.”

Although the SDF and the Coalition announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March of 2019, sleeper cell attacks persist, especially in liberated territories, in what appears to be a deliberate campaign to destabilize the area.

According to the latest report by the Syria-based Rojava Information Center, ISIS militants have carried out 40 attacks in northeast Syria in March. The majority of these attacks were carried out in Deir al-Zor, where the SDF and local administration officials have been specifically targeted by ISIS insurgent attacks.

SDF-linked forces, with the support of the US-led Coalition, have carried out several arrest campaigns in Deir al-Zor and other areas under their control to stop ISIS attacks. So far, however, instability continues to be the norm in the area.

On May 3, the SDF also announced that Asayish counter-terrorism units had captured a high-ranking ISIS leader in Deir al-Zor.

Editing by John J. Catherine