1000 Iraqi dinars ignites a violent battle in Iraq’s Maysan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Local sources reported the outbreak of a violent armed conflict between two tribes due to a dispute over a sum of 1,000 Iraqi dinars ($0.68) in the southern province of Maysan.

Fierce battles erupted between the Al-Fraijat and Al-Suwaidin tribes in the al-Majarr district, southeast of al-Amarah. Several houses were burned, according to sources.

Initially, it was reported that a child was killed and two others were injured as a result of the conflict in which various weapons were used.

A local source told Kurdistan 24 that the dispute led to setting fire to at least three houses before developed into a armed conflict and finally into a fierce battle that prompted the police forces to intervene.

In Iraq, it is not easy for the security forces to intervene in the settlement of clan disputes, and the authorities have repeatedly failed to disarm the clans, who are accustomed to resolving their issues by force of arms.

The Maysan Police Directorate said in a statement that a joint security force "managed to arrest the shooters" during the clan conflict.

The statement added that the security forces "rushed to the scene, surrounding the area and raided the homes of those involved in the shooting, arresting the shooters and seizing various weapons.”

The police statement did not say whether the dispute resulted in deaths or led to houses burned down.

Videos posted on social media showed flames rising from at least three locations in the area where the conflict took place.

Clan conflicts in Iraq have grown in an unprecedented manner since the fall of the previous regime in 2003, while the judicial authorities are slowly trying to contain it.

The Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq decided in 2008 to deal with intimidation and clan armed threats under the Anti-Terrorism Law.

