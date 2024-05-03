Leverkusen seizes commanding victory over Roma in Europa League clash

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Bayer Leverkusen delivered a commanding performance to secure a vital 2-0 victory over Roma in the UEFA Europa League, taking a significant step towards securing a final berth.

Florian Wirtz and Robert Andrich were the heroes for Xabi Alonso's men, as they capitalized on defensive errors to notch crucial goals and silence the passionate Stadio Olimpico crowd.

The match began with Leverkusen displaying their trademark patient passing game, probing the experienced Serie A campaigners of Roma.

Despite early pressure from the hosts, it was Leverkusen who struck first, with Wirtz slamming home a brilliant finish after Alejandro Grimaldo capitalized on a defensive mistake.

Roma rallied in search of an equalizer, but Leverkusen remained resolute in defense, limiting the hosts to few clear-cut chances.

Andrich put the result beyond doubt with a stunning strike from distance, sealing the victory and sending the traveling Leverkusen fans into jubilation.

The win extends Leverkusen's unbeaten streak to an impressive 47 games in the 2023/24 campaign, underlining their status as one of Europe's top teams.

With a commanding lead heading into the second leg in Germany, Leverkusen are firmly in control of the tie as they eye a place in the Europa League final.

As Leverkusen celebrates their victory, Roma must regroup and find a way back into the tie if they are to keep their hopes of European glory alive.

With everything to play for in the return leg, both teams will be eager to seize the opportunity and secure their place in the final showdown.