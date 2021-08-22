Two Iraqi tourists killed by Turkish strike in Kurdistan Region's Duhok: Sources

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – After the disappearance on Friday of two Iraqi tourists on vacation in resort areas of the Kurdistan Region's Duhok province, they were found dead after being killed by what local authorities are saying was Turkish bombardment, according to local sources who spoke to Kurdistan 24.

The bodies of the two, who had been visiting from Iraq’s nearby province of Nineveh, were discovered still inside a car that sustained damage by the impact of what appears to be an artillery shell in the village of Banke, located in Batifa subdistrict outside Zakho.

The personal identity of the slain tourists has not been publically released. The area struck by the attack had previously been evacuated in fears it would likely be hit by Turkish airstrikes targeting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Batifa is one of the more popular tourist attractions in Duhok province, to which thousands annually visit its breathtaking waterfalls and natural wonders, mainly from Iraqi provinces, especially during the scorching summer months.

On Saturday, Kurdish Peshmerga forces incapacitated an improvised explosive device (IED) in the northeastern part of Erbil province. According to the Kurdish forces, their preliminary investigation suggests that the PKK was responsible for planting the potentially deadly explosive device.

The PKK has been locked in a decades-long conflict against Ankara over Kurdish rights in Turkey that has led to tens of thousands of deaths on both sides. The group is headquartered in the Kurdistan Region's Qandil Mountains, mostly in rural areas along the Turkish and Iranian borders.

The clashes have escalated in recent weeks, as have hostilities between the PKK and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Officials from both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have repeatedly called on Turkey and the PKK to take their fight away from areas populated by civilians, thousands of whom have been displaced, suffered damage to their farms, livestock, or other property.

Editing by John J. Catherine