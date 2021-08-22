Kurdistan Region Peshmerga defuse roadside bomb in Erbil province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Peshmerga forces on Saturday incapacitated an improvised explosive device (IED) in an area known as Zine Warte, located in the northeastern part of the Kurdistan Region’s province of Erbil province.

According to the Kurdish forces, their preliminary investigation suggests that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) was responsible for planting the potentially deadly explosive device.

The bomb was defused by an engineering team after being discovered hidden inside a 25-liter container, said the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs in a statement.

In early August, Peshmerga defused a 65-kilogram IED planted on the Amedi-Deraluk road.

Read More: Peshmerga forces diffuse explosives planted by PKK on road in Kurdistan Region's Duhok: Source

“This is not the first time the PKK conducts such an act and they continue to do so,” the statement read, adding that the attacks pose risks to “the border areas and civilians.”

The PKK has been locked in a decades-long conflict against Ankara over Kurdish rights in Turkey that has led to tens of thousands of deaths on both sides. The group is headquartered in the Kurdistan Region's Qandil Mountains, mostly in rural areas along the Turkish and Iranian borders.

The clashes have escalated in recent weeks, as have hostilities between the PKK and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Officials from both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have repeatedly called on Turkey and the PKK to take their fight away from areas populated by civilians, thousands of whom have been displaced, suffered damage to their farms, livestock, or other property.

Editing by John J. Catherine