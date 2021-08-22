Iraqi court hands death penalty to convicted killer of local Karbala official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An Iraqi court on Sunday sentenced the recently convicted killer of a high-ranking local official in the central city of Karbala to the death penalty.

According to a statement released by the Karbala Criminal Court, Hussein Jawad Abdul-Amir confessed that he had killed the official Abeer Salim while the official was carrying out his official duties.

Read More: On-duty civil servant killed in Karbala while removing trespasser

In what appeared to have been a heated exchange with a citizen over the violation, Khafaji came under attack by Abdul-Amir with a pistol, according to surveillance camera footage that has circulated on social media.

The shooter also attacked a second person present who had tried to stop him, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The court said its decision was made “after the completion of all legal procedures and the convict's confession of the crime,” according to the statement.

Following the incident, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi visited the family of the slain official and vowed to bring the perpetrator to justice. Later, Abdul-Amir was brought to the crime scene in presence of the Iraqi premier and military commanders.

The street on which the murder took place has since been renamed after Khafaji, who was also an engineer.

Attacks and harassment of public employees in Iraq are frequent, particularly against public health care workers.

Editing by John J. Catherine