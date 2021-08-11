On-duty civil servant killed in Karbala while removing trespasser

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The head of a government municipality in southern Iraq was killed Tuesday while enforcing trespassing rules, the government said.

Abeer Salim al-Khafaji was the director of Karbala Municipality, which has recently undertaken a campaign to remove trespassers from public spaces in the city.

In what appears to be a heated exchange with a citizen over the violation, Khafaji came under attack by a pan with a pistol, according to surveillance camera footage that circulated on social media.

The shooter also attacked another person who tried to stop him, but he survived. The man was later arrested.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi visited the home of the slain official on Wednesday, vowing legal retribution for his killing.

رئيس مجلس الوزراء @MAKadhimi يزور عائلة الشهيد المهندس عبير سليم ناصر الخفاجي مدير بلدية كربلاء، الذي استشهد يوم أمس على يد أحد المتجاوزين أثناء أداء واجبه في إزالة التجاوزات على الشوارع العامة للمحافظة. pic.twitter.com/3MYf9ukl6P — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) August 11, 2021

The premier later visited the site where Khafaji was killed, with security forces bringing the suspected shooter to the venue as an example for others.

The street, in which the murder took place, was renamed after Abeer Salim Al-Khafaji, who was also an engineer.

وقد جاءت القوات الأمنية بالمجرم القاتل إلى مكان الحادث، وشدّد السيد الكاظمي على ضرورة أن يأخذ القضاء دوره في القصاص من القاتل؛ ليكون عبرة للآخرين، ولكلّ من يتجاوز على الموظفين أثناء أداء واجباتهم الوظيفية. pic.twitter.com/vvBL1fAR4r — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) August 11, 2021

The premier vowed the trespassing campaign would continue in the province.

Attacks and harassment of the public employees in Iraq are frequent, particularly of public health care workers.