Security

On-duty civil servant killed in Karbala while removing trespasser

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi speaks to the killer of the head of Karbala municipality at the crime scene, August 11, 2021. (Photo: Iraqi government)
Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi speaks to the killer of the head of Karbala municipality at the crime scene, August 11, 2021. (Photo: Iraqi government)
Iraq Iraq Karbala

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The head of a government municipality in southern Iraq was killed Tuesday while enforcing trespassing rules, the government said.

Abeer Salim al-Khafaji was the director of Karbala Municipality, which has recently undertaken a campaign to remove trespassers from public spaces in the city.

In what appears to be a heated exchange with a citizen over the violation, Khafaji came under attack by a pan with a pistol, according to surveillance camera footage that circulated on social media.

The shooter also attacked another person who tried to stop him, but he survived. The man was later arrested.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi visited the home of the slain official on Wednesday, vowing legal retribution for his killing.

The premier later visited the site where Khafaji was killed, with security forces bringing the suspected shooter to the venue as an example for others.

The street, in which the murder took place, was renamed after Abeer Salim Al-Khafaji, who was also an engineer.

The premier vowed the trespassing campaign would continue in the province.

Attacks and harassment of the public employees in Iraq are frequent, particularly of public health care workers.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive