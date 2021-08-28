Nine countries partake in Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference kicked off in the Iraqi capital on Saturday, with nine countries participating in the gathering.

Along with top officials from several Middle Eastern nations, French President Emmanuel Macron was also present at the conference, having arrived in Baghdad early Saturday.

Among other participants were Jordanian King Abdullah II, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah, UAE Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Mohammed Bin Rashid, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian, as well as Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abul Al Ghaith, and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf.

Chairing the meeting, Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said affirmed Baghdad's rejection of turning the country into an

"arena for settling international conflicts" and a launchpad for attacks on neighboring countries.

"We have reached this far, after many years of conflicts and challenges," he noted, adding that Iraq "can be one of the pillars of stability in the region."

Kadhimi also thanked Iraq's partners in the ongoing fight against terrorist groups.

President Macron said that "the Baghdad conference indicates a desire to enhance understanding and relations," stressing that "Paris and Baghdad continue to coordinate jointly in the fight against terrorism."

He stated that "the United Nations and the European Union will monitor the [October 10] election to ensure their integrity and transparency."

"Holding the parliamentary election on schedule is a victory for Iraq."

He continued that the vote "will move Iraq to a new stage, and France categorically refuses to interfere in Iraq's internal affairs and fully supports Iraq."

"Our presence in this conference is an honor for us, and France is supportive to all countries in the region," Macron concluded.