China has donated over 130,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kurdistan Region: Statement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – China has donated over 130,000 COVID-19 vaccines doses to the Kurdistan Region since February, according to the latest tally from the Chinese consulate in Erbil.

A batch of 5,000 China-made Sinopharm vaccine doses arrived in the Kurdistan Region in early March.

Read More: Healthcare workers get first jabs as Kurdistan Region rolls out Sinopharm vaccine

“Up to now, China has provided more than 130,000 doses of vaccine,” the country’s consulate general in Erbil said in a statement on Wednesday.

The East Asian country has also donated testing kits to detect SARS-CoV-2 and personal protective equipment from the early days of the pandemic to support the Kurdistan Region in the fight against the deadly disease.

Chinese authorities have so far reportedly sent the region 2 million masks, 10,000 testing kits, and other necessary medical tools. Beijing has also vowed to provide the Kurdistan Region more vaccine doses.

Related Article: China pledges new batch of COVID-19 vaccines, solar light poles to Erbil