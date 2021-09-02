Health

China has donated over 130,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kurdistan Region: Statement

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Goran Osman Aziz, health worker in Erbil, became the first person to receive Sinopharm vaccine, March 4, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan China Kurdistan Region Iraq Sinopharm Vaccine

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – China has donated over 130,000 COVID-19 vaccines doses to the Kurdistan Region since February, according to the latest tally from the Chinese consulate in Erbil.

A batch of 5,000 China-made Sinopharm vaccine doses arrived in the Kurdistan Region in early March.

“Up to now, China has provided more than 130,000 doses of vaccine,” the country’s consulate general in Erbil said in a statement on Wednesday.

The East Asian country has also donated testing kits to detect SARS-CoV-2 and personal protective equipment from the early days of the pandemic to support the Kurdistan Region in the fight against the deadly disease.

Chinese authorities have so far reportedly sent the region 2 million masks, 10,000 testing kits, and other necessary medical tools. Beijing has also vowed to provide the Kurdistan Region more vaccine doses.

