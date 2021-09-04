Norway seizes over 100 treasure looted from Iraq and begins investigations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Norwegian authorities announced on Friday the seizure of over 100 artifacts that Iraq had reported missing, including tablets written in the cuneiform language from Mesopotamia.

The police said in a statement that the seizures include "what are believed to be tablets with cuneiform writing", which are the oldest writing methods in the world, in addition to "other artifacts from what was known as Mesopotamia, that is, Iraq today, which are important to the world's historical-cultural heritage."

The items were confiscated as a result of a search of the home of an antique collector in southeastern Norway. Iraqi authorities submitted a return request to the Norwegian Ministry of Culture.

Reuters quoted a Norwegian police spokesman as saying that the artifacts were part of a privately owned collection.

"Nearly 100 important pieces of world cultural heritage have been seized," the National Commission for Investigation and Prosecution said in a statement.

The authorities questioned some witnesses but did not file any criminal charges.

"It is now being examined by experts to ensure its authenticity," the statement said, without mentioning when or how the pieces arrived in the country.

Antiquities smugglers show great interest in Iraq due to the succession of ancient civilizations on its land, where the Sumerians, Assyrians, and Babylonians left valuable antiquities.

An Iraqi government source revealed that smuggling antiquities generates money for criminal networks in Iraq.