Josep Borrell from Erbil: Europe is committed to 'solidarity and support' for Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that Europe is committed to supporting the Kurdistan Region and strengthening relations between the two.

Borrell arrived in Erbil earlier in the day from Baghdad after a series of meetings he held with senior officials in the federal government.

Upon his arrival in Erbil, Borrell met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to discuss various recent developments in Iraq and the autonomous Kurdistan Region, although they focused on upcoming legislative elections in October.

“I am pleased to conclude my visit to Iraq at Kurdistan Region,” Borrel said in a joint press conference with Barzani in which he thanked the Kurdish official for the warm welcome.

“It would be impossible to visit Iraq without paying strong attention to the Kurdistan Region,” he said, adding, “I am here to express on behalf of the European union of our solidarity and support. The European is and will be a friend and a partner.”

Borrell went on to explain that the Kurdistan Region plays a major role in the stability of Iraq and in the wider region. “We, therefore, attach high importance to the relations between leadership in Erbil and the federal authorities in Baghdad.”

“I had the opportunity to acknowledge and commend the important contribution of the Kurdistan Region in the efforts of the global coalition against ISIS.” he said.

“The courage of your soldiers has been decisive in the fight against ISIS,” he continued, remarking that the UE's firm commitment to the fight continues, “given the recent repeated attacks.”

Borrell took the occasion to announce, “This summer, we have expanded our advisory mission in Iraq by opening a permeant presence here in Erbil. Our team is ready to provide advisory expertise on civilian security sector reform to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).”

“I also commended the Kurdistan Region of Iraq for the momentous generosity and responsibility you have shown by giving refuge to so many persons internally displaced by ISIS, among them many Christians and Yezidis (Ezidis),” Borrell said.

“You were able to receive in six months 2 million refugees which represent one-third of your population,” adding that, since 2019, 240,000 people in Iraq have benefited from European Union management service in the KRG-run displacement camps.

“We also discussed freedom of expression and the press” stressing, "We hope to see more constructive engagement, and I hope I have the possibility of visiting your fantastic citadel that is a reminder that you are the cradle of humanity.”