Kurdish nation always for peaceful resolutions, but also ready to defend rights with strong will: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the 60th anniversary of September Revolution, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that Kurdish people are always in support of peace, but they are determined to defend legitimate rights with a strong will.

The September revolution, spearheaded by late Mustafa Barzani, broke out on September 11, 1961 in response to the then-Iraqi government’s denial of Kurdish political and self-determination rights, which later resulted in the license termination of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) as an official party in the country.

“Commemorating September Revolution is remembering the history of resistance, struggle, sacrifice, and defense of Kurdish people for its national identity and legitimate rights,” Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Saturday, saluting the martyrs of the uprising.

Today, we commemorate the 60th anniversary of the great September Revolution led by Mullah Mustafa Barzani, and the brave men and women who gave their lives for our national rights and a better future for our homeland. https://t.co/48eCv4BLE8 — Masrour Barzani پابەندین# (@masrour_barzani) September 11, 2021

The Kurdish premier stressed that Kurds are always in support of a peaceful resolution.

President Masoud Barzani on Saturday as well commemorated the anniversary of the “genuine” uprising in a statement.

“All the achievements, struggle, and political developments that Kurdistan Region had experienced,” are the extension of the Revolution, President Barzani said.

Read More: Kurdistan Region’s achievements extension of September Revolution struggle, says President Masoud Barzani

The revolution, after nearly a decade of large-scale warfare, paused in early 1970 as the Kurdish leadership entered into a series of peace talks with the Iraqi officials. March Agreement came into being as the result of the talks, which focused on granting political autonomy to the predominantly Kurdish areas of in the north of Iraq.