Kurdistan Region’s achievements extension of September Revolution struggle, says President Masoud Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The current political achievements of Kurdistan Region is the product of over-a-decade-old sacrifices and struggle of September Revolution, President Masoud Barzani said on the 60th anniversary of the uprising against former regime of Iraq.

The revolution, spearheaded by late Mustafa Barzani, broke out on September 11, 1961 in response to the then-Iraqi government’s denial of Kurdish political and self-determination rights, which later resulted in the license termination of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) as an official party in the country.

The revolution was a “genuine” uprising in which every segment of the Kurdish society took part and supported the Peshmerga forces’ struggle for one “sacred cause”, President Barzani said.

Barzani was the former president of Kurdistan Region and the current leader of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

The revolution, after nearly a decade of large-scale warfare, paused in early 1970 as the Kurdish leadership entered into a series of peace talks with the Iraqi officials. March Agreement came into being as the result of the talks, which focused on granting political autonomy to the predominantly Kurdish areas of in the north of Iraq.

Kurdish, for example, was recognized as an official language alongside Arabic across the country, according to the deal. A number of governmental posts were supposed to be filled by Kurdish officials, including one of the country’s vice presidents, the agreement said.

Many believe much of what the Kurds secured in the Iraqi 2005 constitution is similar to what they were granted in the 1970 Agreement.

“All the achievements, struggle, and political developments that Kurdistan Region had experienced,” are the extension of the Revolution, President Barzani said on Saturday.