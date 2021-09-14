PHOTOS: Pupils return to school for second time since COVID-19 pandemic started

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – For the second time since the beginning of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which forced the shutdown of all educational institutions in the Kurdistan Region, pupils returned to school on Tuesday, the first day of the 2021-22 academic year.

In the capital Erbil, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani rang the bell of new school year in presence of his cabinet’s education minister and the city’s governor. Schools in Duhok and Sulaimani also opened their doors to students.

The Education Ministry announced on Monday that it is mandatory for students to wear face masks. It provided nearly 2.5 million masks along with thousands of hand sanitizers to help reduce any transmissions of the virus.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has returned 13,000 dropout students to school, the prime minister announced earlier today.

Ahead of the student's return to school today, the government set an entire week aside for teachers to get vaccinated.