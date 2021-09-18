Security forces arrest 30 ISIS suspects in Syria's Hasakah countryside

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The northeast Syrian Anti Terror Forces (HAT) linked to the Internal Security Forces, also known as Asayish, arrested 30 ISIS suspects in the Hasakah countryside, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)’s Coordination and Military Operations Center said on Saturday.

The SDF tweeted said that HAT units supported by US-led coalition forces detained “30 wanted individuals in a sweeping operation in the Hasakah countryside.” The operation also led to the confiscation of weapons and equipment in the suspects' possession.

Col. Wayne Marotto, Spokesman for the US-led Coalition, affirmed in a tweet that the captures were a result of “outstanding cooperation between our SDF partners and Coalition soldiers.”

“Together, we share a resolve to deny Daesh (ISIS) remnants sanctuaries and keep them on the run,” he added.

Although the SDF and the coalition announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019, sleeper cell attacks persist in what appears to be a deliberate campaign to destabilize northeastern parts of the nation, primarily in cities, towns, and rural tracts of land once under the terrorist group’s control.

The coalition and the SDF have had success reducing ISIS sleeper cell activity in northeast Syria due to continued operation in the area.

In an operation last week, a special forces unit arrested two ISIS suspects in an operation on the outskirts of Hasakah province.