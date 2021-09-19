American University of Kurdistan will host national conversation on education

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in Duhok will host a national conversation on education Sunday that will feature keynote speeches from Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani.

The purpose of the conversation is to “identify opportunities to groom the current system into an exemplary model for Iraq and the Middle East with the focus on workforce preparedness,” the AUK website said.

It aims not only to “to accommodate Kurdistan’s economic needs of today, but into the future with a more comprehensive approach to education from elementary through to bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels (K-19).”

The conference will include a panel discussion with Alan Hama Saeed, KRG Minister of Education and Dr Aram Mohammad Qadir, KRG Minister of Higher Education, alongside presentations by NGO representatives.

It will also feature debates and open conversations about the education sector in the region. The conference will last approximately six hours.

Professor Dlawer Ala’Aldeen, President of the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) and former Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the Kurdistan Regional Government, will moderate the panel discussion.

AUK was established in 2014 by Prime Minister Barzani “as a non-profit institution of higher learning.”

According to its official website, AUK “ is dedicated to preparing future generations of leaders through curricular and co-curricular excellence in an American style education focusing on transformative knowledge, innovative research, ethical community service, respect for inclusion and diversity, global connectedness, and life-long learning, all aiming to ensure economic, environmental, social and political advancement- regionally, nationally and globally.”